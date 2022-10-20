TODAY: Sunny, with a high near 75. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 50. South wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. SATURDAY: Sunny, with a high near 78. SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy. SUNDAY NIGHT: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

