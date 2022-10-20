TODAY: Sunny, with a high near 75. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 50. South wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. SATURDAY: Sunny, with a high near 78. SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy. SUNDAY NIGHT: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Weather
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Assenmacher shows his strengths on latest episode of 'Survivor'
- Halloween events
- River Kings explode on senior night, defeat Panthers 49-26
- AP Illinois High School Football Rankings Week 8
- CGH welcomes new chief nursing officer
- 'Love Like Libby': Grandmother chronicles granddaughter's cancer journey
- Good serving, aggressive play up front leads River Queens to first round win
- Seitz sentenced to 20 years in stabbing case
- AP Iowa High School Football Rankings Week 5
- Two teens seriously hurt in crash
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.