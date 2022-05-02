TODAY: Showers, mainly before noon. High near 55. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 38. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A 30 percent chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. THURSDAY: Showers likely, mainly after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Chance of precipitation is 60%. THURSDAY NIGHT: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Corey Hyde, age 51 of Clinton, passed away Sunday, May 1, 2022 at his home. Visitation and funeral services are being scheduled for Friday and Saturday at the Pape Funeral Home.
Alice Stuedemann, 89 of Camanche, formerly of Clinton, passed away April 30th at Mercy One Hospital. Visitation and services are being planned for Monday, May 9th at St. John Lutheran Church. Pape Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Bernard D. Stoddard of Camanche passed away May 2, 2022 at his home. Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
- 'I completed the task' - Kurt Flathers retiring after three and a half decades with Clinton High
- Jeep enthusiasts, Christian music festival coming to Clinton in 2022
- School board adds security measures to high school construction agreement
- 4th of July Festival features parade, fireworks, and maybe carnival
- Clinton marks culture shift with three Drake Relays qualifiers
- New DeWitt brewery seeks catalyst grant
- TASTE TRAVELER: Try a burger at Slop's
- $500,000 CARES grant awarded for YWCA renovations
- Firefighters called to ADM today
