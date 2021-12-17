TODAY: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 35. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 17. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. SUNDAY: Sunny, with a high near 33. SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 23. MONDAY: Sunny, with a high near 40. MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 16.

Tags

Trending Video