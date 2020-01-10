TODAY: A chance of snow and freezing rain before 8 a.m., then snow. Temperature falling to around 25 by 8 a.m. Blustery, with a northeast wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Little or no ice accumulation expected. New snow accumulation of around 2 inches. TONIGHT: Snow before midnight. Low around 9. Blustery, with a north wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of around 2 inches. SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 27. SUNDAY NIGHT: A 50 percent chance of snow before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
