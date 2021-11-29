TODAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Northwest wind around 5 mph. TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 54. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Tags

Trending Video