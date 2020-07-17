TODAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 105. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. TONIGHT: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then periods of showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 3 a.m. Low around 75. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. SUNDAY: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 7 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.
