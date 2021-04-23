TODAY: A 20 percent chance of showers before 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. TONIGHT: Areas of frost after 5 a.m. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 36. Northwest wind around 10 mph. SUNDAY: Areas of frost before 8 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 56. SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. MONDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy. MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Breezy.

