TODAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 103. South wind 5 to 10 mph. TONIGHT: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. South wind 5 to 10 mph. SUNDAY: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 50%. SUNDAY NIGHT: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 70%. MONDAY: A 40 percent chance of showers before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Weather
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- MLB Standings
- MLB Standings
- Autopsy: Family killed at Iowa park shot, stabbed, strangled
- Clinton awarded $250,000 bike trail grant
- MLB Standings
- A BEAUTIFUL VIEW: Mural will add splash of color to downtown Fulton
- Hoinkis named LyondellBasell Clinton Complex site manager
- Clinton Area Rod Club invites residents to today's ceremony honoring Brantley Welford
- MLB Standings
- Witt resigns from Clinton City Council
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.