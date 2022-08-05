TODAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 103. South wind 5 to 10 mph. TONIGHT: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. South wind 5 to 10 mph. SUNDAY: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 50%. SUNDAY NIGHT: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 70%. MONDAY: A 40 percent chance of showers before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Tags

Trending Video