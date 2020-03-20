TODAY: Sunny, with a high near 40. East wind 5 to 10 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. East wind around 5 mph. SUNDAY: A 30 percent chance of rain after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Southeast wind around 5 mph. SUNDAY NIGHT: A chance of rain and snow before midnight, then a chance of snow between midnight and 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tags