TODAY: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. TONIGHT: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Southeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. SATURDAY: A 50 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. SATURDAY NIGHT: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight. Low around 37. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 80%. SUNDAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy. SUNDAY NIGHT: A chance of rain before 10 p.m., then a chance of rain and snow between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m., then a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
