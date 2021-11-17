TODAY: Increasing clouds, with a high near 37. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 22. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. FRIDAY: Increasing clouds, with a high near 41. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning. FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. SATURDAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 51. SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

