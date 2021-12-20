TODAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. East wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 17. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. WEDNESDAY: Sunny, with a high near 34. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

