TODAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. East wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 17. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. WEDNESDAY: Sunny, with a high near 34. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.
Weather
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Clinton man charged in connection with shooting
- Clinton County man wins $10,000 lottery prize
- New water stations created for residents
- CRIME WATCH: Clinton Police Department
- Inconsistent abstract recording discovered in Camanche
- Fulton dinner was canceled as a precaution, department says
- Clinton County District Court Activity
- Board upholds DeWitt officer’s firing
- Gaarde promoted to captain on Iowa City police force
- Events
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.