TODAY: Showers likely, mainly before 7 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 65. South wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. TONIGHT: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. SUNDAY: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Southeast wind around 5 mph. SUNDAY NIGHT: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. MONDAY: A 30 percent chance of showers before 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.
