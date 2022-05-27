TODAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. South wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy. MONDAY: Sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy. MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. Breezy.

