TODAY: A 50 percent chance of rain, mainly after 8 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 56. East wind 5 to 10 mph. TONIGHT: A chance of rain before 8 p.m., then showers between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m., then showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 49. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. SATURDAY: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11 a.m. High near 67. Chance of precipitation is 90%. SATURDAY NIGHT: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m., then a chance of rain and thunderstorms between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m., then a chance of rain. Low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
