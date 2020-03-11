TODAY: Rain likely and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. TONIGHT: A 30 percent chance of rain before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 31. Northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. FRIDAY: Sunny, with a high near 48. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. FRIDAY NIGHT: A chance of rain and snow between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m., then a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

