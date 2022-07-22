TODAY: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 102. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. SUNDAY: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 30%. SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. MONDAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 79. MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.
