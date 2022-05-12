TODAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 4 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 87. South wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Low around 64. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 80%. SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. SUNDAY: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Chance of precipitation is 50%. SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 53. MONDAY: Sunny, with a high near 73. MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

