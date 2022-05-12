TODAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 4 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 87. South wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Low around 64. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 80%. SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. SUNDAY: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Chance of precipitation is 50%. SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 53. MONDAY: Sunny, with a high near 73. MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 50.
Weather
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
MESA [mdash]Larry Neal Moldermaker passed away September 1, 2021 from injuries sustained in an auto accident in Mesa, AZ where he resided. He was born September 15, 1942 to George and Ellamae (Voss) Moldermaker of Fulton, IL. Larry graduated from Fulton High School in 1960 with academic hono…
Diana (Gossard) VanZuiden, 76 Clinton, IA, died Sunday, March 13, 2022, at the University of Iowa Hospital. Cremation rites have been accorded. Celebration of Life held Sunday May 29th at Cattail Park, Fulton 1:00 - 3:00 PM.
CLINTON [mdash] Richard "Dick" Eversoll, age 68 of Clinton, passed away Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at Eagle Point Nursing Home. According to his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Tuesday, May 17th from 10 - 11 AM at the Pape Funeral Ho…
Most Popular
Articles
- Clinton man wins $10,000 lottery prize
- Burken honored with Liberty Bell Award
- COMMIT 2 COMPLETE: CHS seniors shore up plans for the future
- TASTE TRAVELER: Let's trek east of Morrison to Forest Inn
- Jockey, trainer help long-shot Rich Strike in Derby upset
- Synergy program sparks CHS students' creativity
- Nine local seniors honored for academic excellence
- Council delays concert series vote
- CCC's 75th commencement ceremony Friday
- CRIME WATCH: Clinton Police Department
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.