TODAY: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 1 and 4 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. TONIGHT: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 p.m., then a slight chance of showers between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%. WEDNESDAY: Sunny, with a high near 80. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. THURSDAY: Sunny, with a high near 84. THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

