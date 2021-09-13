TODAY: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 1 and 4 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. TONIGHT: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 p.m., then a slight chance of showers between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%. WEDNESDAY: Sunny, with a high near 80. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. THURSDAY: Sunny, with a high near 84. THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 63.
Weather
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Robert Ellsworth Hattery, 75, of Savanna, formerly of Clinton, died Saturday at the Alverno, Clinton. Cremation will take place at Snell-Zornig Funeral Home & Crematory.
Most Popular
Articles
- Richards pleads guilty to incest
- 2020-2021 CHAPY Awards finalists Announced
- Remembering a hero: Family works to preserve pilot's legacy
- How do I make it right after cheating on my boyfriend?
- Clinton County District Court Activity
- Get free help with Medicare — for real
- Green charged with drug offenses
- Clinton County District Court Activity
- Prep Sports: Steamers dominate Polo on the greens
- New businesses open shop in Lyons District
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.