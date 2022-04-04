TUESDAY: A 40 percent chance of showers after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
TUESDAY NIGHT: Rain and possibly a thunderstorm before 10 p.m., then rain likely. Low around 39. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
WEDNESDAY: A 20 percent chance of rain after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy, with a southwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.
THURSDAY: Rain, mainly after 1 p.m. High near 46. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
THURSDAY NIGHT: A chance of rain before 11 p.m., then a chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
