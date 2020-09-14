TODAY: Sunny, with a high near 81. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. South wind around 5 mph. WEDNESDAY: Sunny, with a high near 83. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. THURSDAY: Sunny, with a high near 70. THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Weather
Obituaries
Marlene M. Manning, 71, passed away August 4, 2020. Visitation will be Friday from 4-7 pm at the Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes-Camanche. Graveside services will be 10:30 am, Saturday, September 19, 2020 at the Clinton Lawn Cemetery.
Shirley Faye (Myers) Bresette, age 84 of Sabula, Iowa, died September 12, 2020. Visitation: 1:00-2:00 p.m., Friday, September 18, 2020 at Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna, with a funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m.
CAMANCHE [mdash] Keith J. Doucette, age 63 of Camanche, formerly of Clinton, passed into the presence of his Savior, Jesus Christ on Friday, August 28, 2020 at the University of Iowa Hospitals. A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 19th with visitation at 3:00 and service at 4:…
James F. Wisor, 79, of Camanche passed away Sunday at his home. Arrangements are pending at the Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory - Camanche.
