TODAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Southeast wind around 5 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. East wind around 5 mph. SUNDAY: A 40 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Breezy, with an east wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. SUNDAY NIGHT: Rain likely before 1 a.m., then rain and snow likely between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m., then snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. MONDAY: Snow, possibly mixed with rain before 4 p.m., then a chance of rain. High near 38. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible. MONDAY NIGHT: A chance of rain, mixing with snow after 7 p.m., then gradually ending. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Weather
Obituaries
KILA [mdash] Jerry Lee Renfro, (Jer), passed away February 24th, 2021 in Kalispell, Montana. Born on June 18th, 1943 in Kansas City, Missouri. Son to Frank L. Renfro and Mildred Louise (Ward) Renfro. Jer had many accomplishments throughout the years. Bachler's of Science from University of M…
GREGORY "PIGGY" PROUD, of Morrison died March 9th. Cremation rites accorded. A memorial visitation is 1:00 - 3:30 PM Sunday, March 14th at Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home in Morrison, followed by military funeral honors. View obituary at www.bosmarenkes.com.
Irene Nielsen 87 of Clinton, passed away on Monday, March 8th in Phoenix, AZ. A Gathering of Family and Friends and Memorial Service will take place at a later date. Pape Funeral Home is assisting.
