TODAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 7 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms. Low around 70. South wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
FRIDAY: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 85. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
FRIDAY NIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
SATURDAY: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.
SATURDAY NIGHT: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.
