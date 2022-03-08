TODAY: Sunny, with a high near 35. Northwest wind around 10 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. North wind 5 to 10 mph. THURSDAY: A 40 percent chance of snow after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28. THURSDAY NIGHT: A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible. FRIDAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 30. FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 8.
