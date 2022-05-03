TODAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. TONIGHT: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. East wind around 5 mph. THURSDAY: Showers likely, mainly after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Chance of precipitation is 60%. THURSDAY NIGHT: Showers likely before 1 a.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 1 and 4 a.m., then showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 51. Chance of precipitation is 70%. FRIDAY: Showers likely, mainly before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Chance of precipitation is 70%. FRIDAY NIGHT: A 30 percent chance of showers before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.
