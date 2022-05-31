TODAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 74. North wind 5 to 10 mph. TONIGHT: A 40 percent chance of showers after 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. North wind around 5 mph. THURSDAY: A 40 percent chance of showers before 8 a.m. Sunny, with a high near 74. THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear, with a low around 53. FRIDAY: Sunny, with a high near 78. FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. SATURDAY NIGHT: A 40 percent chance of showers after 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Weather
Articles
- Clinton School Board accepts resignations, approves new hires
- IT'S A GO: Tailgate ‘N Tall Boys festival coming to Clinton
- City: Smith Brothers building will be demolished
- CHS graduates 180 students
- 'Sister Act' opens Showboat season
- This refreshing airline amenity is making a comeback
- Supervisors' vote allows Grand Mound solar project to proceed
- Students who survived Texas school attack describe scene
- Four students awarded Speak Out Against Suicide scholarships
- Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
