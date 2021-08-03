TODAY: Sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. South wind around 5 mph. THURSDAY: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 82. Light south wind increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the morning. THURSDAY NIGHT: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. FRIDAY: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Tags

Trending Video