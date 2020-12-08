TODAY: Sunny, with a high near 50. Northwest wind around 5 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 28. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. FRIDAY: Rain likely after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Chance of precipitation is 60%. FRIDAY NIGHT: A chance of rain before 5 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow. Cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
