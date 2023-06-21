TODAY: Sunny, with a high near 90. Light east wind becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. East wind around 5 mph. FRIDAY: Sunny, with a high near 90. FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. SATURDAY NIGHT: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
