TODAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Northeast wind around 5 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. SUNDAY: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Northeast wind around 10 mph. SUNDAY NIGHT: A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 32. MONDAY: A chance of rain showers before 9 a.m., then a chance of snow showers between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Chance of precipitation is 40%. MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.
Weather
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
HAYSVILLE [mdash] Julie L. (Gluesing) Russell, 63, of Haysville, Kansas, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 1, 2020, in Wichita, following a courageous battle with cancer and underlying health conditions. Julie was born on October 28, 1956, in DeWitt, Iowa to Irvin and Cherol (Burde…
CLINTON [mdash] Linda Diane Anderson, 67, of Clinton, Iowa passed away at the University of Iowa Hospitals on Saturday, October 17, 2020. Honoring her wishes, cremation rites have been accorded with no services scheduled at this time. Lemke Funeral Homes assisted the family with arrangements…
Most Popular
Articles
- Plan to move general store stalls
- Camanche’s Cade Everson, Eric Kinkaid, Logan Shaw and Gavin Sharp honoring fathers’ legacy on football field
- Clinton High School grad parties in Des Moines
- Two-car accident severely injures driver
- Maquoketa man pleads guilty to seven felonies
- Registered nurse survives cancer twice
- Building repairs turn into full face-lift
- Reader: News story belonged on the Opinion page
- Whittier principal goes orange for playground
- Clinton County District Court Activity
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.