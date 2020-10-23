TODAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Northeast wind around 5 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. SUNDAY:  A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Northeast wind around 10 mph. SUNDAY NIGHT: A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 32. MONDAY: A chance of rain showers before 9 a.m., then a chance of snow showers between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Chance of precipitation is 40%. MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

