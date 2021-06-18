TODAY: Sunny, with a high near 89. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. SUNDAY: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. SUNDAY NIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 70%. MONDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Tags

Trending Video