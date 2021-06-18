TODAY: Sunny, with a high near 89. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. SUNDAY: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. SUNDAY NIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 70%. MONDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 49.
CLINTON [mdash] George E. Kunau, Jr. age 78 of Clinton, passed away Thursday, June 10, 2021 at his home. In following George's wishes cremation rites have been accorded. Private services will be held at a later date. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery. Honorary pallbearers will be Mark Ho…
- Soccer ball causes motorcycle accident on Iowa 136
- Clinton crash send two men to Iowa City hospital
- Board member chastises school district for graduation policy
- Traffic stop leads to drug charges
- Two children taken to hospital following single-vehicle accident near DeWitt
- Camanche home damaged by fire
- City picks up titles to two abandoned properties
- Clinton County District Court Activity
- Beau Knows Sports: Introducing new Clinton boys basketball coach Andy Eberhart
- City sues contractor for breach of contract
