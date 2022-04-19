TODAY: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 4 p.m. High near 52. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. TONIGHT: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 a.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 42. South wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.  THURSDAY: Sunny, with a high near 67. West wind 5 to 10 mph. THURSDAY NIGHT: A 50 percent chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. FRIDAY: Showers, mainly before 1 p.m. High near 66. Chance of precipitation is 80%. FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

