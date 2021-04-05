TODAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 78. South wind 10 to 15 mph. TONIGHT: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. South wind around 10 mph. WEDNESDAY: A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. High near 72. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 a.m., then a chance of showers. Low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 80%. THURSDAY: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. THURSDAY NIGHT: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Weather
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Scott A. Simmons, 60, of Clinton, Iowa, died Sunday at Eagle Point Nursing Home. A celebration of life is being planned for a later date. The Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral assisted the family with arrangements.
Most Popular
Articles
- Fulton graduate lives his dream in LA
- Breasia Terrell's remains found near DeWitt
- Evidence suppression sought in drug case
- LaMetta Wynn Drive extension requires cooperation of Christian school
- Man charged with felony sex abuse
- Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed new gun legislation into law
- Illinois' rise in COVID cases halts reopening plan for now
- Police chief: Investigators working diligently to bring justice
- Showboat moves audience outside for 2021 season
- Capitol Recap: Illinois GOP takes another crack at redistricting reform
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.