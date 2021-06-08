TODAY: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. East wind around 5 mph. TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. FRIDAY: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 92. FRIDAY NIGHT: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Weather
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Timothy Pitts 74 of Davenport, formerly of Clinton, died Monday June 7, 2021 at home. Funeral services 11:00 AM Tuesday June 15th at Pape Funeral Home. Visitation Tuesday 10:00 AM until service at Pape Funeral Home.
Lorna N. Lehmkuhl, 74 of Camanche passed away Sunday, June 6, 2021 at MercyOne - Clinton. The Camanche Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory is assisting the family. Full obituary will be in Thursdays newspaper.
John had a 10-year cancer battle. He graduated from Clinton High in 1958. Survivors include a daughter Robin Niles {Brad} of Meza Az. and a son Thomas {Sandy} of Denver and a sister Alice Hofer {Ronny}, Camanche.
Most Popular
Articles
- Judge grants motion to suppress in meth case
- Portions of Clinton streets closed
- Blessing of the Bikes: Riders remember Father Arley
- ISU announces spring 2021 Dean's List
- Clinton City Council makes Ward 1 appointment
- Beau Knows Sports: Max Holy returns to Clinton
- Northeast schools release honor rolls
- Lyons businesses ask Congresswoman for help funding North River Drive
- Clinton baseball shuts out East Dubuque 10-0 in home opener
- Clinton County District Court Activity
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.