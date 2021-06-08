TODAY: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. East wind around 5 mph. TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. FRIDAY: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 92. FRIDAY NIGHT: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

