TODAY: Sunny, with a high near 54. South wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 37. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. SATURDAY: Sunny, with a high near 67. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 41. SUNDAY: Sunny, with a high near 72. SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

