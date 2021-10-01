TODAY: A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 p.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 80. TONIGHT: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. SUNDAY: Showers likely, mainly after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 60%. SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. MONDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Weather
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Mark Porter, 57 of Clinton, died Tuesday, September 28th. Cremation rites have been accorded. A Celebration of Life will be at a later date. The Pape Funeral Home is assisting the family. See Mark's obituary at www.papefh.com.
Marlene Johnson, 67, of Fulton, IL died September 28, 2021. Funeral is a 2:00 PM on Saturday, October 2nd at Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home in Fulton, with a visitation starting at 12 noon. Make online condolences at www.bosmarenkes.com.
Donald Glenn Hesse, 91, of DeWitt, Iowa, passed away quietly with family members by his side on September 24, 2021, at Maggie's House in DeWitt. Arrangements are pending in the care of Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt. www.schultzfuneralhomes.com
Most Popular
Articles
- Fifty years unforgiven
- Students vandalize Happy Joe's during Homecoming, owner says
- Richards pleads guilty to incest
- Clary sent back to prison in vehicular homicide case
- Kennedy pleads guilty to felony theft
- Clinton school district officials ask board to require masks for students, staff
- Clinton school board votes against mask mandate
- Crime Watch: Clinton Police Department
- Clinton County District Court Activity
- Deputy sustains non-fatal gunshot wound Monday
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.