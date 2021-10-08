TODAY: Increasing clouds, with a high near 81. Light east wind becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. SUNDAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 82. SUNDAY NIGHT: A 30 percent chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. MONDAY: Showers. High near 74. Chance of precipitation is 80%. MONDAY NIGHT: A 40 percent chance of showers before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.
