FRIDAY: Sunny, with a high near 86. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. SATURDAY: Sunny, with a high near 82. East wind 5 to 10 mph. SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. JUNETEENTH: Sunny, with a high near 89. SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. MONDAY: Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 75.

Tags

Trending Video