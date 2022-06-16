FRIDAY: Sunny, with a high near 86. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. SATURDAY: Sunny, with a high near 82. East wind 5 to 10 mph. SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. JUNETEENTH: Sunny, with a high near 89. SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. MONDAY: Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 75.
Weather
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Clinton man charged with attempted murder
- Camanche group provides support in wake of deaths
- CHAPY Male Athlete of the Year finalists released
- North Bridge closed to traffic starting 8 a.m. Tuesday
- CHAPY finalists for Female Athlete of the Year released
- Deanna's Java Station celebrates new location
- New Rhonda’s House opens
- CCDA awards 21 grants
- TASTE TRAVELER: Almont Tap's got the beef
- River Kings pick up extra inning walk off to sweep Sabers
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.