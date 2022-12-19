TODAY: A chance of flurries before noon. Partly sunny, with a temperature falling to around 19 by 5 p.m. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the morning. TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 10. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight. WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 23. East wind 5 to 10 mph. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Snow likely, mainly after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 19. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible. THURSDAY: Snow. The snow could be heavy at times. Widespread blowing snow after noon. High near 27. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches possible. THURSDAY NIGHT: Snow, mainly before midnight. Widespread blowing snow. Low around 0. Blustery. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
