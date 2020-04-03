TODAY: Sunny, with a high near 53. North wind 10 to 15 mph. TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.
Weather
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
FULTON [mdash] Norman H. Tollenaar age 81 of Fulton, IL, passed away Friday April 3, 2020 at The Alverno Health Care Facility in Clinton. According to his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. The Pape Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at www.papefh.com…
David Sheridan, 69 of Clinton, died April 2nd at Genesis East Hospital. In following David's wishes cremation rites will be accorded. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Pape Funeral Home is assisting.
William F. Schwartz age 45 of Clinton died Friday, March 27, 2020 in Clinton. Cremation rites were accorded. The Pape Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Most Popular
Articles
- Two new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Clinton County
- NO SHUT DOWN: Reynolds continues to defend not ordering 'shelter in place'
- Showboat cancels 2020 season due to coronavirus
- Clinton parks close this afternoon: PROCLAMATION ATTACHED
- Parker sentenced to prison for theft, buglary
- Additional cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Clinton County
- Region's first COVID-19 death announced
- Fulton woman creates masks for health care workers
- Soenksen announces candidacy in sheriff's race
- CRIME WATCH: Clinton Police Department
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.