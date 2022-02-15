TODAY: Rain, mainly after noon. High near 51. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. TONIGHT: Rain and snow likely, possibly mixed with freezing rain before midnight, then a chance of snow and freezing rain between midnight and 5 a.m., then a chance of snow. Cloudy, with a low around 21. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. THURSDAY: A 50 percent chance of snow. Cloudy, with a high near 22. Blustery. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible. THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 2. FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 28. FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 15.

Tags

Trending Video