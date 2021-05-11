TODAY: Areas of frost before 8 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 63. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Calm wind. THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 43. FRIDAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 67. FRIDAY NIGHT: A 30 percent chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Tags

Trending Video