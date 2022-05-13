TODAY: Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 83. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. TONIGHT: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. SUNDAY: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. MONDAY: Sunny, with a high near 74. MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 49. TUESDAY: A 30 percent chance of showers after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. TUESDAY NIGHT: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Tags

Trending Video