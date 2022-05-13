Clinton, IA (52732)

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 62F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 62F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.