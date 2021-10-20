TODAY: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Northwest wind around 5 mph. FRIDAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 55. FRIDAY NIGHT: Areas of frost after 4 a.m. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 35. SATURDAY: Areas of frost before 9 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 56. SATURDAY NIGHT: A 40 percent chance of showers after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Weather
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Clyde T. Ferguson, 84, of Clinton, passed away Tuesday at CGH Medical Center - Sterling. Arrangements are pending at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Most Popular
Articles
- Girlfriend changed her tune
- Fulton City Council clears way for new brewery
- Two charged with stealing $4,000 in tools from construction trailer
- Clinton Fire Department promotes two
- Clinton County District Court Activity
- Clinton County District Court Activity
- Jail population exceeds pre-COVID numbers
- Camanche mayoral candidates weigh in on city issues
- Information Referral, Benevolent Society move to former Salvation Army building
- Clinton County District Court activity
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.