TODAY: A chance of sprinkles after 4 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. TONIGHT: Areas of frost after 2 a.m. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 34. Calm wind. SATURDAY: Widespread frost, mainly before 7 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 57. SATURDAY NIGHT: A 40 percent chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. SUNDAY: Showers. High near 55. Chance of precipitation is 90%. SUNDAY NIGHT: Showers, mainly before 1 a.m. Low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Clyde T. Ferguson, 84, of Clinton, passed away Tuesday at CGH Medical Center - Sterling. Arrangements are pending at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory.
