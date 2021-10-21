TODAY: A chance of sprinkles after 4 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. TONIGHT: Areas of frost after 2 a.m. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 34. Calm wind. SATURDAY: Widespread frost, mainly before 7 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 57. SATURDAY NIGHT: A 40 percent chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. SUNDAY: Showers. High near 55. Chance of precipitation is 90%. SUNDAY NIGHT: Showers, mainly before 1 a.m. Low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tags

Trending Video