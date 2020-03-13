TODAY: A chance of snow before noon, then a chance of rain and snow between noon and 2 p.m., then a chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 38. Northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 27. Northeast wind around 5 mph. SUNDAY: Sunny, with a high near 45. East wind 5 to 10 mph. SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 29.

