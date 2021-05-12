TODAY: Increasing clouds, with a high near 66. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Calm wind. FRIDAY: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 68. Light southeast wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning. FRIDAY NIGHT: A 30 percent chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. SATURDAY: A 40 percent chance of showers after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. SATURDAY NIGHT: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

