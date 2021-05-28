TODAY: Areas of frost before 7 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 65. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight. SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. MEMORIAL DAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 69. MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Tags

Trending Video