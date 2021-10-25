TODAY: Areas of frost before 9 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 56. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon. TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. WEDNESDAY: A 30 percent chance of showers after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Showers likely, mainly after 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 60%. THURSDAY: Showers. High near 54. Chance of precipitation is 80%. THURSDAY NIGHT: Showers likely, mainly before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tags

Trending Video