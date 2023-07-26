TODAY: Sunny and hot, with a high near 96. Heat index values as high as 103. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. TONIGHT: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southeast wind around 5 mph. FRIDAY: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 98. FRIDAY NIGHT: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 61.

Tags

Trending Video